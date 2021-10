Published: 6:59 PM October 20, 2021

Officers are trying to trace a man in connection with a stalking and harassment investigation in Halstead. - Credit: Essex Police

Police are keen to speak with a man in connection with a stalking and harassment investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "It follows a number of incidents in Halstead High Street."

If you recognise the man or have any information about who or where he is then please contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/230236/21.