Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' in Sudbury

Published: 4:52 PM October 15, 2021

The man exposed himself near Friars Meadow in Sudbury - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are searching for a man who carried out a lewd act in Sudbury earlier this month.

The incident occurred at 12pm on Tuesday, October 5, in Friars Meadow.

A woman in her 70s, was walking along the towpath between Friars Meadow and Bakers Mill, where she encountered a man exposing himself and committing a lewd act.

The man has been described as white, aged in his 50s, approximately 6ft tall and with thick blond hair swept backwards.

Officers arrested a man in connection with the incident yesterday afternoon, Thursday, October 14.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released without charge.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in Friars Meadow to contact Sudbury Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: 55996/21.