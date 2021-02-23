Published: 7:04 PM February 23, 2021

Three dogs have been seized by police at an address in Harwich. - Credit: Archant

Police and the RSPCA have seized three pets from an address in Harwich after concerning reports were received of a male punching a dog at the town's beach.

Harwich Community Policing Team and the RSPCA conducted a joint visit at an address in Harwich today and have seized three dogs.

The visit follows reports that a male was seen punching a dog at the beach on Tuesday, February 16.

Essex Police said on Facebook that a total of three dogs have been seized at the address and have been handed over to the RSPCA who will be leading this investigation.

The dogs are now on their way to the vets where they will be checked over and receive any treatment if required.







