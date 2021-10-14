Video
WATCH: Two unarmed police officers tackle man with shotgun
- Credit: Suffolk Police Federation
Bodycam footage showing two unarmed police officers tackling a man with a shotgun has been released.
In September 2019 PC Jordan Tuck and PC Pete French, of Suffolk Constabulary, were called to an address in Great Cornard where they were confronted by an armed suspect who refused to drop the weapon.
The footage shows the officers coming face-to-face with the shotgun wielding man.
In the video, the officers can be heard telling the man to put his weapon down, but he does not comply and starts to walk towards them.
The man also poured petrol over the shed before setting it alight.
The pair rescued three children and an adult from the property before they were finally able to arrest the man after he dropped the shotgun while they were waiting for armed back up.
Their actions earned PC Tuck and PC French a nomination for a national police bravery award earlier this month.
