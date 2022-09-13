News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police believe huge derelict building fire was started deliberately

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:26 AM September 13, 2022
Police are treating a huge blaze near Mildenhall as a suspected arson

Police are treating a huge blaze near Mildenhall as a suspected arson - Credit: Archant

Police are treating a huge derelict building fire that broke out in a Suffolk village over the weekend as a suspected arson. 

A number of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the former Happy Eater building in Turnpike Road in Red Lodge at about 6.15pm on Saturday.

The former restaurant was left completely destroyed by the blaze. 

The fire crews were called to the building in Red Lodge on Saturday evening

The fire crews were called to the building in Red Lodge on Saturday evening - Credit: Trevor Layn

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers investigating the blaze are treating it as a case of suspected arson. 

A 'stop' call was made by the fire service on Sunday afternoon as crews spent hours tackling the blaze.

Appliances from Ipswich East, Debenham, Stowmarket, Nayland, Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket stations were sent to the scene. 

Fire engines from across Suffolk were dispatched to Red Lodge

Fire engines from across Suffolk were dispatched to Red Lodge - Credit: Trevor Layn

Anyone who witnessed the start of the blaze at about 6.15pm or who has any information or footage that could help the investigation are being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/58556/22.

Suffolk Live News
Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man remains under arrest after woman and girl stabbed to death in home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Thick smoke could be seen from the A11

Updated

12 fire crews tackling blaze in derelict building

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The former Causton Junior School, which is now the site of SET Felix Primary School in Maidstone Road, Felixstowe

Education News

New Suffolk school opens for 310 pupils

Dominic Bareham

person
Fire crews remain at the scene of a large fire at a derelict building in Red Lodge this morning

Suffolk Live News

Crews remain at scene of huge derelict building fire

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon