Police believe huge derelict building fire was started deliberately
- Credit: Archant
Police are treating a huge derelict building fire that broke out in a Suffolk village over the weekend as a suspected arson.
A number of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the former Happy Eater building in Turnpike Road in Red Lodge at about 6.15pm on Saturday.
The former restaurant was left completely destroyed by the blaze.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers investigating the blaze are treating it as a case of suspected arson.
A 'stop' call was made by the fire service on Sunday afternoon as crews spent hours tackling the blaze.
Appliances from Ipswich East, Debenham, Stowmarket, Nayland, Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket stations were sent to the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the start of the blaze at about 6.15pm or who has any information or footage that could help the investigation are being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/58556/22.