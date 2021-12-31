News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

CCTV released as woman left with life-changing injuries after assault

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:28 PM December 31, 2021
Police would like to speak to a man after a woman has been left with life-changing injuries following an assault in Clacton

Police would like to speak to a man after a woman has been left with life-changing injuries following an assault in Clacton - Credit: Essex Police

A CCTV still image has been released following an assault that left a woman with life-changing injuries. 

The assault took place in Marine Parade East in Clacton at about 3am on Sunday, November 14. 

Essex Police is looking to speak with the man pictured in connection with the incident.  

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A second man has already been charged in connection with the incident.

"If you have any information which may help the investigation, please contact us and quote reference 42/264293/21."

You can also call us on 101 and ask for Clacton CID or to submit information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies following medical emergency on A12
  2. 2 Mid Suffolk hits record high as Covid cases increase across county
  3. 3 Man arrested after alleged assault that left one person needing hospital treatment
  1. 4 Three quarters of those with colds likely to have Covid, study finds
  2. 5 'A terrific disappointment': What next for now-derelict Shrubland Hall?
  3. 6 Ipswich Town 2021 Awards: Marking the highs and lows of a crazy year
  4. 7 Suffolk restaurant boss demands support from government
  5. 8 Man in 80s dies following single vehicle crash
  6. 9 New parents 'so in love' with 'amazing' Christmas Day arrival Archie
  7. 10 One lane of A12 closed as emergency services attend incident
Essex Police
Suffolk Live News
Essex Live News
Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood fires home to give Town the lead.

Ipswich Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Matchday Recap: Three points as Town beat Chairboys

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Stacy Bird, owner of Birds Tackle fishing shop in Great Blakenham

Retail

Fishing tackle store defends face mask policy

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna pictured with Luke Woolfenden after the victory over Wycombe.

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following 1-0 win v Wycombe

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon