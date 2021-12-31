CCTV released as woman left with life-changing injuries after assault

Police would like to speak to a man after a woman has been left with life-changing injuries following an assault in Clacton - Credit: Essex Police

A CCTV still image has been released following an assault that left a woman with life-changing injuries.

The assault took place in Marine Parade East in Clacton at about 3am on Sunday, November 14.

Essex Police is looking to speak with the man pictured in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A second man has already been charged in connection with the incident.

"If you have any information which may help the investigation, please contact us and quote reference 42/264293/21."

You can also call us on 101 and ask for Clacton CID or to submit information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

