Bogus charity collectors steal purse from woman in her 80s

Suffolk police have released a warning after two people masquerading as charity collectors stole from an elderly woman.

The victim, a woman in her 80s who uses a wheelchair, was approached by two women described as white and in either their late teens or early 20s who were carrying clipboards.

This occurred on November 20 outside the Lady Elizabeth pub in Market Hill, Sudbury

The elderly woman was asked to make a donation, but had all the money in her purse stolen while one of the bogus charity workers distracted her.

Both of the putative charity workers were slim with blonde hair, and wrapped in coats and scarves. One may have been wearing glasses.

Suffolk police said in a statement that "Christmas shoppers are being warned to be on their guard against bogus charity collectors" and that "genuine collectors will carry proper accreditation from the charity they represent."

The police have also asked that anyone who witnessed the incident contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/66302/21.

