Trailer and cement mixer stolen from west Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:58 PM February 7, 2022
Updated: 3:59 PM February 7, 2022
The trailer stolen from Poslingfield, near Haverhill

The stolen trailer - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A trailer and cement mixer have been stolen from a west Suffolk village.

The items were stolen from an address off Stansfield Road in Poslingford between 3pm on February 4 and 4pm on February 5. 

The suspects took an Ifor Williams trailer and a Belle cement mixer. 

Witnesses who saw suspicious activity in the area or anyone with information that could help the enquiry have been asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/7525/22.

