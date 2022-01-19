Seven post boxes stolen from villages across Suffolk

Thieves have stolen seven post boxes from several small villages over a 10-day period in Suffolk.

The first post box was taken from Hinderclay Road in Rickinghall on Friday, January 7, Suffolk police said.

On the night of Friday, January 14, boxes were also taken from Church View Road in Wixoe, Pound Green in Cowlinge and The Green in Hawkeden.

Three more boxes were taken over the night of Monday, January 17 in Chapel Street in Stoke-by-Clare, The Green in Chedburgh and Depden Green.

Police have described the boxes as "heritage" style and said they were cut from their mounting metal or wood post.

The seven thefts are being linked.

Sgt Brian Calver, from the Rural Crime and Wildlife Team at Suffolk police, said: "We know that these are quite valuable and attractive for their antique/collectible resale value, but we are keeping an open mind in that they could be going for their scrap metal value as well.

"What is definite is that such thefts are a big loss of heritage and identity to the village from where they are stolen from. There is also the personal disruption such a theft could cause to individuals who have posted important letters and documents and, that as a consequence, are then sadly lost."