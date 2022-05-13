News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police alert residents as power tools stolen from unlocked vehicle

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:34 AM May 13, 2022
Power tools were stolen from a vehicle in Woodhall Road in Sudbury

Power tools were stolen from a vehicle in Woodhall Road in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

Power tools have been stolen from an "insecure" vehicle.

The incident happened sometime between 12am on Wednesday, May 11 and 2.17pm on Thursday, May 12 in Woodhall Road in Sudbury.

According to police, several power tools were stolen from inside the parked vehicle.

Police have reminded residents to ensure their cars are locked and secure when leaving them unattended.

Anyone who has any information about the theft is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/28819/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

