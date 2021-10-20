Power tools and electrical equipment stolen in raid at home

Published: 7:28 AM October 20, 2021

The items were stolen from a home in Cressing, near Braintree (file photo) - Credit: PA

Power tools and electrical equipment have been stolen after burglars raided a home near Braintree.

The incident happened in Hawbush Green, Cressing, at some point between 5pm on Sunday, September 26 and the following Thursday, Essex Police said.

Officers believe the suspects may have used a black and yellow inflatable raft to remove the items from the property.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/213845/21.