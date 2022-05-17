News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Power tools stolen after van broken into

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:34 PM May 17, 2022
The tools were taken from a van parked in Yarrow Walk, in Red Lodge

The tools were taken from a van parked in Yarrow Walk, in Red Lodge - Credit: Google Maps

A number of power tools have been stolen after a van was broken into in a west Suffolk village.

The break-in took place yesterday evening (May 16), between 5.15pm and 7.15pm, in Yarrow Walk, in Red Lodge.

The lock on the side door was forced open by an unknown person to gain entry.

Power tools including drills, an angle grinder, batteries, a radio and plumbing tools were taken. 

Suffolk police would like anyone with information about this theft to contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/29821/22.

