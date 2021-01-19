Pregnant sheep knocked over by dogs allowed to run loose in flock

Published: 1:29 PM January 19, 2021

A number of pregnant sheep were left distressed after two dogs were allowed to run among them in Friston - Credit: David Lamming

Police are investigating an incident where two dogs were allowed to run loose into a flock of pregnant ewes, causing some to fall over in distress.

It happened on Tuesday, January 12, at around 3.10pm in a field in Friston, near Aldeburgh Road.

Two dogs were off a lead in the field when they entered a large flock of pregnant ewes. this caused some of them to fall over and be distressed.

The owner of dog is described as male, aged in his 20s to 30s, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build. He was wearing jeans and a woolly hat.

One of the dogs was black and the other dog was black and white. Both were described as being a mixed terrier-type breed.

The police are reminding dog owners to take appropriate steps to keep their pets under control as they are responsible for them and their conduct when out walking.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/1906/21.