Signed Arsenal shirt and Xbox stolen in sports business burglary

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 9:59 AM May 11, 2021   
An Arsenal shirt signed by this season's squad was stolen from the business in Haverhill

An Arsenal shirt signed by this season's squad was stolen from the business in Haverhill - Credit: PA

A signed Arsenal shirt, an Xbox and cash were stolen during a burglary at a sports business in Haverhill.

The burglary happened at the offices of Prestige Sports Development Ltd at The New Croft at some point between Saturday, April 24 and Thursday, April 29.

An Arsenal shirt signed by this season's squad was stolen, alongside a white Xbox games console and three controllers – two of which were white, while the third was black.

A black "bum-bag" was also taken, which contained an envelope with cash and cheques amounting to a three-figure sum.

Those who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, or who knows the whereabouts of any of the items, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/22873/21.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via its website

Haverhill News

