Inmate sent back to jail for 'potting' attack on prison officer

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 12:57 PM July 29, 2021    Updated: 1:01 PM July 29, 2021
HMP Highpoint in Stradishall near Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Stefan Jakeman was sent back to prison for the attack - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant

An inmate who threw faeces and urine over a prison officer at a Suffolk jail last year has been sent back to custody.

Stefan Jakeman, 31, was a serving prisoner at HMP Highpoint in Stradishall, near Newmarket, when the attack happened on June 15, 2020. 

The officer was sitting at his desk on D Wing at the prison doing paperwork around 11am, Joanne Eley, prosecuting, told the court. 

He turned his head and was hit by a cold liquid on the right-hand side of his face and shoulder, Miss Eley said. 

The liquid got into the officer's eyes and ran onto his nose and mouth, Ipswich Crown Court heard. 

The prison officer said there was "a stench of faeces and urine" and a man was seen running away. 

Miss Eley told the court the act of inmates throwing excrement at prison officers is known as 'Potting'. 

Two other prison officers went to Jakeman's cell and opened the door before being joined by the officer who was targeted. 

Jakeman was asked if it was him who had committed the attack and he answered yes before remarking that he hoped the officer "enjoyed" having his excrement all over him. 

The prison officer was given antibiotics and eye drops following the incident, the court heard. 

Jakeman, who wiped away tears during the hearing, was under the influence of 'spice' at the time of the incident. 

Jakeman has 66 previous convictions for 136 offences, and was released from prison on July 14, 2020, the court heard. 

Caroline Skeet, mitigating, said Jakeman wrote a letter of apology to the prison officer involved within two days of the incident. 

She said Jakeman was "disgusted with himself for what had occurred". 

Miss Skeet said Jakeman has had mental health difficulties during his life and has been involved with drugs. 

He is also the registered carer for his partner, Miss Skeet added.

Jakeman, now of Dame Alice Street, Bedford, previously pleaded guilty to administering a poison or noxious substance with intent. 

Recorder Jeremy Benson QC sentenced Jakeman to 15 months' imprisonment. 


