Calls for Essex MP Priti Patel to explain police records blunder
- Credit: Archant
Home secretary and Essex MP Priti Patel is being urged to provide answers after 150,000 arrest records were accidentally wiped from police databases last week.
According to the Times, fingerprint, DNA and arrest history records were deleted in a technological blunder, which could allow offenders to go free because evidence from crime scenes will not be flagged on the Police National Computer (PNC).
The Home Office said it was working with police to "assess the impact" of the glitch, which reportedly occurred by accident during a weekly "weeding" session to expunge data.
It said no records of criminals or dangerous persons had been deleted, and that the wiped records were those of people arrested and released when no further action was taken.
However, the deletions would appear to at least impinge on police power to reopen investigations should more evidence come to light in certain cases.
Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has called on Ms Patel, who is MP for Witham, to take responsibility for the blunder and provide clarity over its impact.
"The home secretary must take responsibility for this serious problem. She must - urgently - make a statement about what has gone wrong, the extent of the issue, and what action is being taken to reassure the public. Answers must be given," Mr Thomas-Symonds said.
Most Read
- 1 Six new Covid vaccine sites open in Suffolk today as programme takes next step
- 2 Man who coughed in face of police officer during Covid-19 pandemic is jailed
- 3 Teenager invited to speak ahead of council meeting on Sudbury parking charges
- 4 170-lodge holiday village approved in Suffolk countryside will create 40 jobs
- 5 Covid survival rates in parts of Essex among the worst in UK
- 6 'Immediate action required' as flood warnings in place on Suffolk border
- 7 Ipswich and Sudbury among Suffolk's worst 10 coronavirus hotspots
- 8 Tributes to grandmother who helped 'countless' people find work
- 9 Dogs seized in connection with attacks on sheep, people and pets
- 10 Parts of Suffolk see half a month's worth of rain as flood warnings remain
"This is an extraordinarily serious security breach that presents huge dangers for public safety."
The Times said "crucial intelligence about suspects" had vanished because of the blunder, and that Britain's visa system was thrown into disarray, with the processing of applications having been suspended for two days.
The Home Office statement said: "The technical issue with the Police National Computer has been resolved, and we are working at pace with law enforcement partners to assess its impact.
"The issue related to people arrested and released where no further action had been taken and no records of criminal or dangerous persons have been deleted. No further records can be deleted."
The Home Office is understood to believe there have been no risks concerning visa processing.