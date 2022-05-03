News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Purse stolen out of trolley at Aldi in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:04 AM May 3, 2022
A purse was stolen from inside a shopping bag at Aldi in Dettingen Way in Bury St Edmunds

A purse was stolen from inside a shopping bag at Aldi in Dettingen Way in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A purse has been stolen from a trolley at an Aldi supermarketin Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened between 10am and 11am on Saturday at the supermarket in Dettingen Way in the west Suffolk town, police said on Twitter.

According to a tweet from Bury St Edmunds police, the purse had been put into a shopping bag before being placed into the trolley, from which it was stolen.

Police are warning the public to "be vigilant to opportunist thefts".

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/25861/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

