Purse stolen out of trolley at Aldi in Bury St Edmunds

A purse was stolen from inside a shopping bag at Aldi in Dettingen Way in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A purse has been stolen from a trolley at an Aldi supermarketin Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened between 10am and 11am on Saturday at the supermarket in Dettingen Way in the west Suffolk town, police said on Twitter.

Purse stolen from a shopping bag put in a trolley at Aldi Dettingen Way #BuryStEdmunds on 30 Apr btwn 10-11am. Please be vigilant to opportunist thefts. Any info quote 37/25861/22 online https://t.co/YjtOP8YMcN; ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk; phone 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555111 — Bury St Edmunds Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) May 3, 2022

According to a tweet from Bury St Edmunds police, the purse had been put into a shopping bag before being placed into the trolley, from which it was stolen.

Police are warning the public to "be vigilant to opportunist thefts".

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/25861/22.

