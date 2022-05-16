News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Quad bike stolen from home in west Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:56 AM May 16, 2022
A quad bike has been stolen from a home in west Suffolk.

The theft happened sometime between 9pm on Saturday, May 14 and 8pm the following day at an address in Chalk Road in Brandon.

The red quad bike is an 'I Go Farm' model and has a flat-bed trailer attached.

Anyone who has any information about the theft or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/29657/22.

