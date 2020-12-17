News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Two rabbits stolen from garden in village

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:38 PM December 17, 2020   
Two rabbits have been stolen from their hutch in a garden at a home in Little Blakenham.

The rabbits were taken from a property in the vicinity of Somersham Road at some point between 5pm on Thursday, December 10 and 7am the following morning, Suffolk police said.

One of the rabbits was black and the other was white and brown.

Two ferrets were also let out of their cage overnight at a neighbouring property.

Anyone with any information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/71716/20.

