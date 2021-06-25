News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Offensive word written on fence panel in racially aggravated incident

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:52 PM June 25, 2021   
The incident happened at Rye Court in Haverhill

The incident happened at Rye Court in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A fence panel was removed and graffitied with an offensive word in a racially aggravated incident. 

The incident occurred between 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 23 and 8.30am on Thursday, June 24 at an address in Rye Court in Haverhill.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said that at some point during the times stated, an unknown person removed a fence panel and wrote an offensive word on the opposite side.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour in Rye Court or Leather Lane at the time or has any knowledge should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime number: 37/33816/21.


Suffolk Live
Haverhill News

