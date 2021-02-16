Woman describes shocking moment she was stabbed

Published: 4:57 PM February 16, 2021

Police on the scene in Quinton Road - Credit: Archant

A woman has described the terrifying moment she was repeatedly stabbed in her Needham Market bungalow in 2019.

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court heard Siobhan Phillips was "petrified" during the incident in Quinton Road, on October 19, 2019.

On trial for the attempted murder of Miss Phillips is 18-year-old Raekwon Jemmison, of Green Lane, Ilford, who denies the charge.

Miss Phillips, who was 29 at the time, sustained 15 individual wounds, a collapsed lung, lacerations to the kidney and liver, a pelvic haematoma and a perforated bowel.

On day two of the trial, the jury watched a police interview with Miss Phillips where she detailed the attack in October 2019.

Police at the scene in October 2019 - Credit: Archant

Miss Phillips said she had met a man known as 'SK' at an ex-partner's address in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich.

She said she was told that SK would be staying at her bungalow and setting up a drug line in Needham Market.

Miss Phillips, who had previously been a drug user, said she had "tried to lose" SK in Stowmarket after travelling back on the train from Ipswich because she was frightened.

Referring to SK, Miss Phillips said she "didn't know him from Adam".

She then met another man and after she was unable to lose SK, all three travelled back to Needham Market in a taxi.

Miss Phillips said she had passed out in her bungalow around 3am to 3.30am but was awoken around 5.30am.

She said: "I woke up and wondered 'why am I all wet'. I looked up and all I could see was SK with his hood up and he had stabbed me in my side.

"I was so scared. I said 'please don't stab me again'. I was petrified."

Miss Phillips said she was told by SK: "You're not going to leave this bungalow alive."

Miss Phillips then fled the bungalow and knocked on a neighbour's door before collapsing.

Yesterday, prosecutor Andrew Thompson said that, when asked who was responsible by a police officer at the scene, Miss Phillips whispered 'SK' – initials by which Jemmison was known, according to the prosecution.

The court heard that Jemmison had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession of a knife found dumped in bushes beside Ipswich railway station.

The trial continues.