Drink driver 'looking for Donald Trump' arrested at RAF Mildenhall

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:56 AM March 14, 2022
Updated: 8:12 AM March 14, 2022
A drink driver has been arrested after he arrived at RAF Mildenhall telling police he was "looking for Donald Trump". 

Officers from Mildenhall Police were called to assist the Ministry of Defence Police at the US airbase this morning. 

In a tweet, Mildenhall Police said: "Neighbourhood Response Team this morning have assisted Ministry of Defence Police at RAF Mildenhall who arrested a drink driver after he arrived at the gates looking for Donald Trump."

"The male blew 52ugs at the roadside."

