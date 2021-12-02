Soldier assaulted police officers after drink driving arrest

Adam Ashton, who is based at RAF Wattisham, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A soldier based in Suffolk who assaulted two police officers after he was caught drink driving and in possession of a Pava spray will be sentenced at the crown court.

Adam Ashton, 28, who is based at RAF Wattisham, near Needham Market, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to four offences on October 25.

Ashton, who is part of the Army Air Corps at the Suffolk base, admitted drink driving, possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid, and two further counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

The offences took place on October 23 after Ashton was caught behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta in Stowmarket.

He blew 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, above the legal limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

He was also found to be in possession of a Pava spray - an incapacitant spray similar to pepper spray - before assaulting two police officers.

Magistrates committed the case to Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Ashton was granted unconditional bail and is still subject to an interim driving ban.