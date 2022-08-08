Range Rover stolen from home in east Suffolk

A Range Rover has been stolen from a home in the Suffolk countryside.

The incident happened in Apsey Green just outside Framlingham over the weekend.

According to Suffolk police, the Range Rover Vogue, with registration FM15 CCX, was stolen between 11pm on Saturday, August 6 and 8am on Sunday, August 7.

Anyone who has any information about the theft is asked to contact police quoting crime reference 37/50539/22.