Range Rover stolen from home of Ipswich Town striker Norwood

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:29 AM November 15, 2021
James Norwood was arrested last August on suspicion of drink driving

Ipswich Town's James Norwood has revealed a Range Rover has been stolen from his home - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has offered a £5,000 reward after a Range Rover was stolen from his home over the weekend.

The 31-year-old took to social media to reveal the vehicle had been taken and belongings were missing from his house, near Bury St Edmunds.

In a series of Twitter posts, Norwood said he was away over the weekend and discovered two ladder prints near a window of his home when he returned.

Norwood has offered a £5,000 reward for information that could help him retrieve the car and goods.

The black Range Rover Velar has the registration RX67 UCO.

Norwood, the Blues' top scorer in the last two seasons, has not been involved in a matchday squad since early October and is believed to have been listed for transfer.

Suffolk

