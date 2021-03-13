Why these five criminals were Jailed in Suffolk this week

Published: 6:00 AM March 13, 2021

These are the faces of five criminals locked away by courts in Suffolk this week.

Timothy Richardson bit two police officers as they arrested him following allegations of a domestic incident at an address in Peterhouse Crescent, Woodbridge, on February 2.

Timothy Richardson - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The 37-year-old was in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed for affray in April 2020 after he made serious threats to police.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Richardson had 26 previous convictions for 72 offences, including many assaults on police officers. He was jailed for 12 months.

Marcus McKenzie burgled a home in Carlyle Close, Ipswich, and stole a car from the driveway, during lockdown, while a mother and son were asleep upstairs.

Marcus McKenzie - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The 30-year-old, of no fixed address, eventually confessed to the burglary, as well as a string of other offences, including the theft of a British Legion Poppy Appeal charity box three weeks before Remembrance Day the previous year.

McKenzie was jailed for 42 months and banned from driving for 22 months for refusing to provide a blood sample for analysis upon his arrest.

David Vincent was jailed for 14 months at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday for one count of theft, eight counts of vehicle interference, and for breaching two suspended prison sentences.

David Vincent - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The 42-year-old was the first person to be charged under a new police operation designed to crack down on motor vehicle crime, burglary, and criminal damage in West Suffolk.

Vincent, of Roundwood Road, Ipswich, had previously admitted one count of theft and eight counts of vehicle interference.

He was recorded on domestic CCTV in Acton, trying car door handles and peering inside any vehicles he found unlocked – making off with only a vacuum cleaner of very limited monetary value.

At the time of the offences, he was under curfew and serving two suspended prison sentences for shoplifting and burglary.

Pawel Piskor, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested in a garage block off Richmond Road, in Ipswich, last month.

Pawel Piskor - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Piskor was wanted in connection with a burglary in Foundation Street between December 5 and 15, 2020.

Piskor forced open the door of a communal cellar area and broke into a locked cage, stealing items worth more than £1,600, including a Cannondale mountain bike, Oakley sunglasses and a computer.

He was also responsible for burgling cycle storage areas in Reavell Close on September 15 and in Compair Crescent on November 19.

In November 2019, he gained entry to a business premises in Holywells Road and stole power tools valued at more than £800.

He was sentenced to a total of 52 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of burglary at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court.

Nathaniel Cresswell, of Thistledown Drive, Ixworth, was jailed for five years and eight months for raping and sexually assaulting two sleeping women.

Nathaniel Cresswell - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Cresswell, 23, raped one young woman at a house in Bury St Edmunds in June 2016 and sexually assaulted another in May 2019.

