News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Thieves dig up rare orchids from Suffolk nature reserve

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 10:06 AM July 20, 2021    Updated: 11:23 AM July 20, 2021
Police believe the thefts of alloy wheels from a BMW and an Audi in Bury St Edmunds are linked. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for witnesses after the theft of rare wild orchids. (Stock image) - Credit: Archant

Rare orchids have been stolen from a nature reserve in north Suffolk, including "critically-endangered wild plants".

Police have not revealed the exact location, but say the thefts took place at a Suffolk wildlife nature reserve between Tuesday, June 1 and Friday, June 4 and again between Thursday, June 10 and Monday, June 14.

Yellow early marsh-orchids, which were growing beside a footpath, were dug up and stolen. Two plants were taken by the thieves.

Orchids are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act along with all other native wild plants and bulbs. This means it is an offence to intentionally uproot any wild plant, unless authorised to do so.

Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who has knowledge of the theft or has been offered the orchids for sale to contact them, quoting crime reference 37/38070/21

You can either get in touch via the police website, email Colin.Taylor@suffolk.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.



Most Read

  1. 1 'We will deliver a Portman Road to be proud of' - Ashton's vow to improve home of Blues
  2. 2 Distressed dog left in 'sweatbox' car at Co-op
  3. 3 Greene King shuts 33 pubs as staff hit by 'pingdemic'
  1. 4 Town's Stevenage friendly tomorrow cancelled
  2. 5 Rendlesham residents disappointed by plans to build new properties on green
  3. 6 Watch Town midfielder Evans' superb free-kick goal at Fulham
  4. 7 Town fans must show proof of vaccination or negative test before entry
  5. 8 'We'd welcome him with open arms' - Detmer on potential of Sheeran investment
  6. 9 'I'm not ready to let her go' - Funeral planned for Ipswich mum who died after giving birth
  7. 10 What to do if you get 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fallopia japonica or Japanese knotweed. Branch with green leaves and white flowers

Revealed: Suffolk's hot spots for Japanese knotweed

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the new 60-acre Orwell Logistics Park, close to the Port of Felixstowe, available from Q2 2022.

A14

A14 truckstop to close to make way for project creating 1,500 jobs

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Cedar Court near Alderton in Suffolk is up for sale for £3.75m

Look inside the most expensive home on the market in Suffolk

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town played a pre-season friendly at Fulham

Football

Evans scores in Town's pre-season training game with Fulham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon