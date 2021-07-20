Thieves dig up rare orchids from Suffolk nature reserve
- Credit: Archant
Rare orchids have been stolen from a nature reserve in north Suffolk, including "critically-endangered wild plants".
Police have not revealed the exact location, but say the thefts took place at a Suffolk wildlife nature reserve between Tuesday, June 1 and Friday, June 4 and again between Thursday, June 10 and Monday, June 14.
Yellow early marsh-orchids, which were growing beside a footpath, were dug up and stolen. Two plants were taken by the thieves.
Orchids are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act along with all other native wild plants and bulbs. This means it is an offence to intentionally uproot any wild plant, unless authorised to do so.
Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who has knowledge of the theft or has been offered the orchids for sale to contact them, quoting crime reference 37/38070/21
You can either get in touch via the police website, email Colin.Taylor@suffolk.police.uk or call 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
