Couple accused over disabled son's payments fraud

Simon and Rebecca Toloui will have to wait 15 months for their trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

The trial of a married couple from Chelmondiston accused of dishonestly handling payments intended for the care of their disabled son has been adjourned until next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (August 22) for a case management hearing were 65-year-old Simon Toloui and 58-year-old Rebecca Toloui, of Main Road, Chelmondiston.

The couple have both denied a charge of fraud by abuse of position.

The offence is alleged to have taken place between June 28, 2015, and March 1, 2019.

It is alleged that a number of payments the couple received from Suffolk Independent Living, a direct payment support service operated by Suffolk County Council, were not used as intended for the care of their disabled son.

The couple’s trial was meant to have taken place this year but has now been adjourned until November next year.