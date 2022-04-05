Man denies stealing money from blind woman's home
Published: 7:00 AM April 5, 2022
The trial of a 54-year-old man accused of burglary at the home of an elderly blind Suffolk woman will take place next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation was Vernon Holden, of Hundred Acre Way, Red Lodge.
He pleaded not guilty to burglary at a property in Holly Close, Red Lodge on June 16 last year and stealing £162 cash.
His trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 17 next year.