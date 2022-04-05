Man denies stealing money from blind woman's home

Vernon Holden appeared for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 54-year-old man accused of burglary at the home of an elderly blind Suffolk woman will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation was Vernon Holden, of Hundred Acre Way, Red Lodge.

He pleaded not guilty to burglary at a property in Holly Close, Red Lodge on June 16 last year and stealing £162 cash.

His trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 17 next year.