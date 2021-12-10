Man caught with 10,000 indecent images of children avoids prison

A west Suffolk man caught in possession of more than 10,000 indecent images of children has been handed a suspended sentence.

Stuart Kewin, 64, of Heatherset Way, Red Lodge, was caught after an IP address was provided to police following reports of indecent images being uploaded to Tumblr, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Officers attended Kewin's home on September 27, 2019, and seized devices belonging to Kewin, Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, told the court.

After analysis, 892 images of the most serious kind - category A - were discovered along with two videos of that grade.

A further 856 category B images were found as well as 8,379 images and 11 videos graded as category C.

Mr Gladwell told the court that the images and videos contained a mixture of girls and boys aged between 12 months and 16 years old.

There was also evidence that cleaning software CCleaner had been used on at least two of the devices, Mr Gladwell said.

Kewin, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images on September 24.

Lynne Shirley, for Kewin, said her client had since engaged with the Lucy Faithfull Foundation and has not committed any further offences.

Ms Shirley added that the CCleaner was not downloaded for the purpose of deleting images.

Kewin has significant physical and mental health issues, Ms Shirley added.

Recorder Jeremy Benson sentenced Kewin to 16 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete 50 rehabilitation activity requirement days and the Maps for Change programme.

Kewin was also made subject to notification requirements for 10 years.