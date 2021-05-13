Police hunt for wanted men after west Suffolk shooting

Published: 3:09 PM May 13, 2021

Police are searching for wanted men John Paul Mongan, left, and James Mongan, right - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Two men who are wanted in connection with a shooting in the Red Lodge area of west Suffolk are being hunted by police.

Officers are appealing for help to track down John Paul Mongan and James Mongan, both from Cambridgeshire, in connection to the shotgun shooting last month.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were both injured in the shooting in Elms Road on Sunday, April 4 – with one of them suffering wounds to his face and neck.

A girl, 17, was also injured while running to safety.

All three were taken to hospital but later discharged.

Four men have already been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting, with police now tracing the two men following further enquiries.

John Paul Mongan, 39, is described as white, of a stocky build, with brown eyes and short, curly hair.

James Mongan, 30, is described as white, of a heavy build, with blue eyes and short auburn hair.

Both speak with an Irish accent and have links to the Cottenham area of Cambridgeshire, a police spokeswoman said.

Members of the public are advised not to approach them, but to call police immediately.

Those who believe they have seen either of the men are asked to call West CID at Bury St Edmunds on 101, quoting reference 16672/21.

Bernard Mongan, 35, of Setchell Drove, Cottenham; David Mongan, 25, also of Setchell Drove, Cottenham; Jim Mongan, 29, of Corbins Lane, South Harrow; and Thomas Mongan, 23, of Gregory Road, Southall, are all charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of violent disorder.

Thomas Mongan is also charged with possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life or enable another person to endanger life.

All four denied each charge at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 4, and were remanded in custody.

Judge David Pugh fixed a date for an estimated seven-day trial to begin on November 8.