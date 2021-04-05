News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Breaking

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:21 AM April 5, 2021    Updated: 7:27 AM April 5, 2021
The incident happened in Elms Road, Red Lodge

The incident happened in Elms Road, Red Lodge - Credit: Google Maps

Four men have been arrested after three people, including two teenagers, suffered shotgun injuries.

Police swooped to deal with what they believed was a targeted attack in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall.

Officers from Suffolk police were called out to reports of shots being fired in Elms Road, which leads towards Freckenham, shortly before 3pm on Sunday.

They arrived to discover three people, two teenage males and a woman, had been struck by shotgun pellets.

One of the teenagers had suffered injuries to his face and neck.

All three were taken to hospital but have since been discharged. 

Police subsequently arrested four men on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia
  2. 2 When to watch for the Lyrid meteor shower 2021
  3. 3 Anger as residents' 'bullied' over village housing plans
  1. 4 RAF firefighter speechless after retirement flight with American colleagues
  2. 5 Easter snow and hail showers could last over two days
  3. 6 People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes
  4. 7 North Stander: Such fragility in our team - and now I've found a worrying fact about the Rochdale game
  5. 8 Matt Hancock summonsed to High Court over shops and pubs reopening
  6. 9 Revealed: Bury St Edmunds in top 10 for house sales in the UK
  7. 10 Walkers flock to east coast to enjoy sunny spell on Easter Sunday

The men, aged 24, 25, 29 and 35, were taken into custody for questioning.

Officers are set to remain on patrol in the village throughout Monday to provide reassurance to the community.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown, of Suffolk police, said: "Officers were quickly at the scene of the incident and suspects have been located and arrested.

"We are confident this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the wider public.

"There will be a police presence at the scene overnight and tomorrow. There will also be more police officers on patrol to provide reassurance in the area.

"We are asking for anyone with any information about this incident to come forward."

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/16672/21. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket

Police close A14 after 'serious' accident

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A man has died following a crash on the A14 near Coddenham

Man dies after crash on A14 near Coddenham

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Dare we go in? Housekeeping, one of unsettling stories in The Haunted Hotels

Film

Suffolk-shot Haunted Hotel film gets prime slot on Amazon from tonight

Andrew Clarke

Author Picture Icon
road closed and cones on A14

A14 re-opens after 'tragic' collision

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon