Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Published: 7:21 AM April 5, 2021 Updated: 7:27 AM April 5, 2021

Four men have been arrested after three people, including two teenagers, suffered shotgun injuries.

Police swooped to deal with what they believed was a targeted attack in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall.

Officers from Suffolk police were called out to reports of shots being fired in Elms Road, which leads towards Freckenham, shortly before 3pm on Sunday.

They arrived to discover three people, two teenage males and a woman, had been struck by shotgun pellets.

One of the teenagers had suffered injuries to his face and neck.

All three were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Police subsequently arrested four men on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The men, aged 24, 25, 29 and 35, were taken into custody for questioning.

Officers are set to remain on patrol in the village throughout Monday to provide reassurance to the community.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown, of Suffolk police, said: "Officers were quickly at the scene of the incident and suspects have been located and arrested.

"We are confident this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the wider public.

"There will be a police presence at the scene overnight and tomorrow. There will also be more police officers on patrol to provide reassurance in the area.

"We are asking for anyone with any information about this incident to come forward."

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/16672/21.