Travellers' site shooting accused face trial
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Four men are set to go on trial after denying a number of charges in connection with a shooting at a travellers' site in Suffolk.
Three teenagers were injured as a result of an incident at a caravan site in Red Lodge on Easter Sunday.
Police were called to reports of shots fired at the site in Bridge End Road, off Elms Road, at about 2.55pm on Sunday, April 4.
A number of arrests were made near another travellers' site outside the village of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire, the same afternoon.
Bernard Mongan, 35, of Setchell Drove, Cottenham; David Mongan, 25, also of Setchell Drove, Cottenham; Jim Mongan, 29, of Corbins Lane, South Harrow; and Thomas Mongan, 23, of Gregory Road, Southall, are all charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of violent disorder.
Thomas Mongan is also charged with possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life or enable another person to endanger life.
All four denied each charge at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody.
Judge David Pugh fixed a date for an estimated seven-day trial to begin on November 8.
A fifth suspect has been identified and is currently being sought by police.