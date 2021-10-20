News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

CCTV images released after criminal damage at Stowmarket cinema

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 12:53 PM October 20, 2021   
Suffolk Police want to the people in this CCTV image after criminal damage at the Regal Cinema in Stowmarket

Officers from Suffolk Police want to the people in this CCTV image after criminal damage at the Regal Cinema in Stowmarket - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police have released CCTV of a group of people they want to speak to after an incident of criminal damage at the Regal Cinema in Stowmarket.

Officers are investigating after a CCTV camera at the cinema was damaged in the early hours of Saturday, October 9.

The offenders tried to move the camera, damaging its casing in the process.

Suffolk Police want to the people in this CCTV image after criminal damage at the Regal Cinema in Stowmarket

Officers from Suffolk Police want to the people in this CCTV image after criminal damage at the Regal Cinema in Stowmarket - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Now detectives want to speak to the people pictured in the CCTV images.

Anyone who knows who the individuals depicted are, or heard or saw any suspicious activity at the time, should contact Stowmarket police, quoting crime number 37/56744/21.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Engineers repair water main which flooded A14 roundabout
  2. 2 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park
  1. 4 Portsmouth 0-4 Ipswich Town: Blues deliver Cook's biggest win as boss
  2. 5 Former Suffolk school leaders found guilty of professional misconduct
  3. 6 'Our most complete performance of the season' - Cook on 4-0 win at Portsmouth
  4. 7 Family pay tribute to former Suffolk headteacher who has passed away
  5. 8 The Suffolk pub serving a gourmet Sunday lunch three days a week
  6. 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 win at Pompey
  7. 10 Framlingham taxi driver lives double life as Chateau Diaries star
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man died under suspicious circumstances at Hodgkinson Road Lorry Park in felixstowe, suffolk early this morning

Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park

Timothy Bradford

person
Shari McKay is moving her family out of their council house in Lowestoft which she claims is infeste

Investigations | Special Report

Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The latest data shows coronavirus hotspots across Suffolk

Data

The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook after the draw at Cambridge United.

'There are a million pundits... it becomes tedious' - Cook on Portsmouth...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon