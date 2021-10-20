CCTV images released after criminal damage at Stowmarket cinema
- Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE
Police have released CCTV of a group of people they want to speak to after an incident of criminal damage at the Regal Cinema in Stowmarket.
Officers are investigating after a CCTV camera at the cinema was damaged in the early hours of Saturday, October 9.
The offenders tried to move the camera, damaging its casing in the process.
Now detectives want to speak to the people pictured in the CCTV images.
Anyone who knows who the individuals depicted are, or heard or saw any suspicious activity at the time, should contact Stowmarket police, quoting crime number 37/56744/21.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
