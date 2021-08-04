Family 'devastated' after elderly man's Reliant Robin tipped over

Published: 4:05 PM August 4, 2021

The Reliant Robin was tipped over outside a garage in Stowmarket - Credit: Nathan Prewer

Police are probing an incident where a Reliant Robin three-wheeler was tipped on its side outside a garage in Stowmarket.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to a block of garages in Curwen Road shortly before 5am on Wednesday after receiving reports of a burglary.

They arrived to discover the red vehicle - which belongs to an elderly man - had been removed from one of the garages and tipped over.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the three-wheeler's wing mirror had broken as a result of the incident.

Police are now investigating the incident - Credit: Nathan Prewer

Police are continuing their investigation into the raid.

You may also want to watch:

The daughter of the owner of the vehicle, who did not want to be named, said the man had been left "stunned" after the incident.

She revealed the Reliant Robin is the man's only mode of transport as he does not have a full driving licence and feared he would not get a replacement three-wheeler if the car needed to be repaired.

She said: "He's an elderly gentleman and he only has a motorbike licence. He wouldn't even get a replacement if it needed to be fixed in a garage.

"This is an invasion of his privacy and he feels targeted. He always tries to see the good in everyone and this has left him stunned.

"He's such a kind gentleman - he is nothing but kind to his neighbours and he did not deserve this. Nothing like this has happened before.

"Myself and my siblings are absolutely devastated."

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 42494/21.



