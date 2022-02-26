Warning after reports of illegal dirt biking in woods

Police have been called to reports of illegal dirt biking in Mildenhall Woods. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Dirt bikers are being warned not to ride in the woods after reports of illegal use.

Suffolk Police has warned riders they would be dealt with "robustly" after reports of the bikes driving through Mildenhall Woods this afternoon.

It said foot patrols would increase in the area as a result of reports.

A tweet sent out by officers read: "We've had reports today (Saturday afternoon) of illegal dirt biking in Mildenhall Woods.

"We will robustly deal with any offenders located and foot patrols in the area will be increasing in the coming weeks.

"Do call us if you see such motorbike activity or you know who is responsible."

We've had reports today (Sat afternoon) of illegal dirt biking in Mildenhall Woods. We will robustly deal with any offenders located and foot patrols in the area will be increasing in the coming weeks. Do call us if you see such motorbike activity or you know who is responsible. pic.twitter.com/yloASpmKHl — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) February 26, 2022

Suffolk Police urged people to call them on 101 if they saw any motorbike use in the woodland area.