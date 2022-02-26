News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Warning after reports of illegal dirt biking in woods

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:36 PM February 26, 2022
Police have been called to reports of illegal dirt biking in Mildenhall Woods.

Police have been called to reports of illegal dirt biking in Mildenhall Woods. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Dirt bikers are being warned not to ride in the woods after reports of illegal use.

Suffolk Police has warned riders they would be dealt with "robustly" after reports of the bikes driving through Mildenhall Woods this afternoon.

It said foot patrols would increase in the area as a result of reports.

A tweet sent out by officers read: "We've had reports today (Saturday afternoon) of illegal dirt biking in Mildenhall Woods.

"We will robustly deal with any offenders located and foot patrols in the area will be increasing in the coming weeks.

"Do call us if you see such motorbike activity or you know who is responsible."

Suffolk Police urged people to call them on 101 if they saw any motorbike use in the woodland area.

Suffolk Live News
Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

Debs McKenzie of Suffolk Slice

Food and Drink

Former Suffolk teacher is serving up sensational afternoon teas

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Founders of TOAST Rob, Louis and Daniel

Suffolk coffee shop says 'no to Coke'

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Dave Carey and John Fothergill of Mr Fothergill's Seeds

Seeds company bought up in £100m deal

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The USAF's refuelling tanker, the KC-135 Stratotanker takes off during the European Tanker Symposium

Suffolk Live News

Several RAF Mildenhall planes flying missions near Ukraine

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon