Man who pointed knife at village store worker given suspended sentence

Rhys Collings, from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk who went into a village store with a knife and threatened a shop assistant has been given a suspended sentence. - Credit: PHIL MORLEY

A 26-year-Suffolk man who went into a village store with a knife and threatened to cut a shop assistant has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The victim was working behind the counter in the Mace shop in Elmswell when she saw Rhys Collings standing by the door, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When the customer the woman was serving left the shop Collings went up to the counter and slammed his fist down.

He had then pointed a knife at the assistant and said: “I’m going to cut you with it”.

The woman ran outside followed by Collings who shouted abuse at her.

Collings, of Jubilee Terrace, Bury St Edmunds, admitted possessing a knife, possessing cannabis and using threatening words and behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them.

He was given a ten-month prison sentence suspended for two years, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and

banned from contacting the victim for five years.

Simon Gladwell for Collings said his client had global developmental delay as a result of being deprived of oxygen at birth.

He said Collings claimed he was owed money by the victim and thought she was taking advantage of him.