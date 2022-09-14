News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trial date set for Colchester man accused of drug offences

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 AM September 14, 2022
Rhys Hennebry of Hyena Drive, Colchester, will stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

The trial of a 28-year-old Colchester man accused of drug offences is expected to take place in October next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 13) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Rhys Hennebry of Hyena Drive, Colchester.

He is accused of two offences of possessing cocaine with intent to supply and one of possessing heroin with intent to supply.

No pleas were entered on the charges on Tuesday but Hennebry’s trial was placed in a two-week warned list commencing October 9 next year.

