Man caught massaging woman's leg by husband viewing home CCTV

A 64-year-old Brightlingsea man was caught massaging a sleeping woman’s leg by her husband when he viewed home security footage on his phone, a court has heard.

Richard Salenius had spent the afternoon drinking with the couple and had been left alone in a lounge with the woman when her husband went to sleep in another room, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The woman had fallen asleep on a sofa and Salenius had approached her and started massaging and touching her leg, said Adam Norris, prosecuting.

“She had no recollection of the incident as she was asleep and drunk and the only reason this came to light was because coincidentally in the house there were CCTV cameras,” said Mr Norris.

When the woman’s husband woke up he looked at his mobile phone and saw a live-stream of Salenius bending over his wife and touching her.

He went into the room and told Salenius to leave.

The woman subsequently sent Salenius a text saying she was a married woman and there were boundaries and Selenius had apologised.

After his arrest Salenius told police he couldn’t remember what happened because he was drunk but said he was “terribly sorry.”

Salenius, of Queen Street, Brightlingsea, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating dating back to June last year.

He pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting the woman and Mr Norris said the pleas to the charges were acceptable to the prosecution.

Judge David Pugh directed a not guilty verdict to be entered on the charge of sexual assault.

Salenius was fined £500 and ordered to pay £500 compensation to the victim.

He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and was banned from contacting the victim and her husband for three years.

Sentencing Salenius Judge Pugh said: “In a moment, which you must now look back upon as a moment of sheer madness, when she was asleep on a sofa you decided, in effect, to massage her leg.”

He said that by accepting Salenius’s guilty plea to a charge of assault by beating the prosecution accepted the incident was not in any way sexually motivated.

Daniel Taylor, for Salenius, said his client had no previous convictions and described his character as “impeccable.”

He added: “He has never been in trouble with the police and has been actively involved in his local community and community organisations.”

He said Salenius had also performed an “influential” role in his local area.

He said his client had always been prepared to recognise that he’d touched the woman without her expressed intent.