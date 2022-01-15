News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man denies stealing £1,275 from charity

Dominic Bareham

Published: 12:00 PM January 15, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man will appear at Ipswich Crown Court charged with stealing £1,275.24 in charity donations and sending an offensive message. 

Richard Wiper, of Main Road, Kesgrave, appeared before Ipswich magistrates on Friday charged with stealing the money belonging to Meals for Medics, a charity set up to help NHS workers, during a period from 8 to 29 May, 2020. 

He was also charged with sending an offensive message via Facebook Messenger. 

He pleaded not guilty to stealing the money from the charity and did not enter a plea to the charge of sending an offensive message. 

He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 11 February. 

Suffolk

