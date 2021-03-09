Co-op burglary trio admit stealing cigarettes and alcohol

Published: 6:00 AM March 9, 2021

The three men admitted burgling the Co-op in Brightlingsea in February - Credit: Google

Three men have admitted breaking into a Co-op branch and stealing tobacco, cigarettes, spirits and beer.

Ricky Wilson, Daniel Wilson and Scott Flemming all admitted one count of burglary at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

The trio pleaded guilty to burgling the East of England Co-op store in Brightlingsea on February 6.

Ricky Wilson, 26, of Northview Drive, Westcliff, and Daniel Wilson, 24, of Pattiswick Square, Basildon, both appeared in court via video link from Peterborough prison, while Flemming, 25, of Park Avenue, Canvey, appeared on video from Chelmsford prison.

Essex Police were called to reports of a break-in at the store in Samson Road at about 12.10am on Saturday, February 6.

Officers stopped a vehicle on the A130 shortly afterwards and arrested the three men, who appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on February 8 and were remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

Recorder Jeremy Benson adjourned sentencing until March 29.