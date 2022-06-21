Woman, 23, hid cocaine wraps in bra, court hears

Rihanna Taylor admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A 23-year-old woman who had wraps of cocaine hidden in her bra when she was stopped by police in Colchester has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Rihanna Taylor was a passenger in a car that was stopped in Cowdray Avenue in June 2020 for a drug search, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Taylor admitted to police that she had drugs hidden in her bra and she was also found in possession of two mobile phones and a tick list, said Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting.

Messages found on the phone were consistent with drug dealing and Taylor was found in possession of five wraps of cocaine, and a quantity of cannabis and £1,700 cash was found in the car.

Taylor, of Collingwood Street, Bishop Auckland, admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and was given a two year prison sentence suspended for 18 months, a 60 day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 12 month curfew from 10pm-6am.

Sentencing her Recorder Sarah Przybylska said she felt able to pass a suspended prison sentence because there was a realistic prospect of Taylor being rehabilitated but warned her she was likely to be jailed if she breached the suspended sentence order.

Donal Lawlor for Taylor said that since his client’s arrest she had not reoffended and had taken steps to change her life.

He said she was now working as a carer at sheltered housing for people with learning difficulties.