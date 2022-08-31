News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drink-driver who destroyed car in crash banned from the roads

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:53 PM August 31, 2022
The crash happened in Risby, west Suffolk, in January

The crash happened in Risby, west Suffolk, in January - Credit: Suffolk police

A drink-driver who destroyed a car after a crash in Suffolk earlier this year has been banned from the roads and ordered to pay nearly £1,600.

Lloyd Palfrey, from Rougham, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday having been charged with drink driving after a crash in Risby, near Bury St Edmunds, on January 21.

Police said the 31-year-old blew 63mgs of alcohol in breath after being arrested at the scene, with the legal limit being 35mgs.

After being convicted, Palfrey was banned from driving for 19 months and ordered to pay a fine £735.

He was also told to pay a victim surcharge of £74 and court costs of £775.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News

