Drink-driver who destroyed car in crash banned from the roads

A drink-driver who destroyed a car after a crash in Suffolk earlier this year has been banned from the roads and ordered to pay nearly £1,600.

Lloyd Palfrey, from Rougham, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday having been charged with drink driving after a crash in Risby, near Bury St Edmunds, on January 21.

#CourtResult - This driver has now had his day in court and has been found guilty. Sentenced to:



- 19 month Disqualified from Driving

- Fines totalling nearly £1600



Lessons to be learnt. Do not drink drive.#ThrowBack #Fatal4 @NSRAPT @BuryStEdsPolice #988 #819 https://t.co/PH3HedXZsJ pic.twitter.com/8MAd4NqWWH — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) August 31, 2022

Police said the 31-year-old blew 63mgs of alcohol in breath after being arrested at the scene, with the legal limit being 35mgs.

After being convicted, Palfrey was banned from driving for 19 months and ordered to pay a fine £735.

He was also told to pay a victim surcharge of £74 and court costs of £775.