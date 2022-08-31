Drink-driver who destroyed car in crash banned from the roads
Published: 3:53 PM August 31, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
A drink-driver who destroyed a car after a crash in Suffolk earlier this year has been banned from the roads and ordered to pay nearly £1,600.
Lloyd Palfrey, from Rougham, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday having been charged with drink driving after a crash in Risby, near Bury St Edmunds, on January 21.
Police said the 31-year-old blew 63mgs of alcohol in breath after being arrested at the scene, with the legal limit being 35mgs.
After being convicted, Palfrey was banned from driving for 19 months and ordered to pay a fine £735.
He was also told to pay a victim surcharge of £74 and court costs of £775.