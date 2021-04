Published: 10:32 AM April 20, 2021

More than 6,000 cannabis plants have been seized from a Hythe Station Road home in Colchester - Credit: PA

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the cultivation of cannabis in Colchester.

Rition Mone ,of Hythe Station Road, will appear in Colchester Magistrates’ Court this morning after 6,000 cannabis plants were found in the town.

Essex Police claim the plants, estimated to be worth £2m, were discovered at a Hythe Station Road home yesterday.