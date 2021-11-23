Thieves break in to Aldeburgh's RNLI station and Jubilee Hall
- Credit: Google Maps
Thieves have made off with a quantity of cash from Aldeburgh RNLI lifeboat station after using a concrete block to get into the building.
Suffolk police are investigating two incidents less than 500m from each other at the lifeboat station and Jubilee Hall theatre in the town.
The station, on Crag Path, was broken into between the late hours of Sunday, November 21, and the early morning of Monday 22.
A triangular window was smashed with a concrete block, and a messy search of the office was carried out.
The suspects are thought to have stolen a quantity of cash, which went missing from the lifeboat station.
Police confirmed reports of a break-in at the Jubilee Hall theatre, in Crabbe Street, where an office area and cupboards were searched.
A spokesman said nothing appeared to have been stolen.
Halesworth police are asking that anyone who saw anything suspicious contact them, quoting crime number 37/66065/21
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county