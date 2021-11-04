News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Locked up bicycle taken from outside Halfords in Bury

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:47 PM November 4, 2021
Updated: 2:54 PM November 4, 2021
Road bike has been stolen from Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A bicycle has been stolen outside Halfords in Bury St Edmunds. 

The orange Voodoo Marasa road bicycle and a black helmet was locked up outside the store when the theft occurred.

The bike was taken between 3.30pm and 3.50pm on Tuesday, October 26, in Robert Boby Way. 

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/60275/21

