Road roller stolen from roundabout on outskirts of Bury St Edmunds
Published: 3:55 PM January 10, 2022
A road roller has been taken from the verge of a roundabout on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds.
The vehicle was stolen from the A134 roundabout for Barton Hill at Fornham St Martin, Suffolk police said.
It was taken at some point between 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 5 and 8.10am the following morning.
The roller has been described as a Dynapac CC800 twin drum machine.
Anyone with information related to the theft or dashcam footage of the area is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/1015/22.
