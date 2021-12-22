News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who robbed a Subway with a syringe absconds from Hollesley Bay prison

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:00 PM December 22, 2021
Alexander Bowes, age 31 has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison

Alexander Bowes, age 31 has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help tracing a prisoner who has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge.

Alexander Bowes, 31, was reported missing shortly after 7.15pm today, after he was absent from a role call.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with brown eyes, dark hair and a goatee.

Police also say he has a star tattoo behind his right ear, further tattoos on his arms and a pierced ear.

Bowes is serving a three and a half year sentence for robbing a Subway sandwich shop in Birmingham with a hypodermic syringe. 

Upon entering the store, he bought a sandwich and coffee, and waited for a customer to leave.

He then forced his way behind the counter and threatened the store manager with a syringe, getting her to empty the till of £159, it was reported.

After threatening the store manager, he left with his food and the cash, but was identified by a fingerprint he left on a coffee cup.

Bowes was later arrested during the first lockdown, as he was wandering the streets in company. 

