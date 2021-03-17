News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Robbers knock cyclist unconscious before stealing his bike

Michael Steward

Published: 4:19 PM March 17, 2021   
The stolen Specialized mountain bike

The red framed Specialized mountain bike which was stolen in Witham - Credit: Essex Police

A cyclist was knocked unconscious after being attacked by two men who then stole his bike. 

Police are investigating the robbery which happened around 8.30pm on Saturday, March 13, in Witham.  

As the victim rode on the cycle path, adjacent to Armond Road, two men indicated to him to stop before hitting him on the side of his face and causing him to fall to the ground. 

His bike and several personal items were stolen. 

The man, aged in his 40s, lost consciousness before making his way home on foot. 

He sustained several minor injuries in the attack, police said. .

The suspects are described as two white men in their late 20s. Both are described as 5ft 9in tall, of proportionate build and both were wearing dark clothing and hoodies. One had a beard.

The bike is a red framed Specialized mountain bike.

Anyone with information about the incident, or has seen the bike, is asked to contact Essex Police on 101, quoting reference 42/44923/21.

Information can also be submitted online here.

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online here

