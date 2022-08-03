Post office staff threatened during west Suffolk robbery

Clare Post Office on Well Lane, Clare - Credit: Google

Staff in a west Suffolk post office were threatened by a pair of robbers this afternoon.

Police were called to Clare Post Office at 4.45pm today, August 3, following reports of a robbery.

Two men wearing balaclavas reportedly entered the post office on Well Lane.

The pair threatened staff with an unknown object before demanding money.

A quantity of cash was stolen from the till and the suspects left in a grey or black vehicle.

A staff member sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone driving in the area at the time who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Members of the public can contact CID at Suffolk police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 37/48603/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.